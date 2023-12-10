Barcelona Girona

Barcelona star missing for second consecutive match due to recurring injury problem

Barcelona have announced their squad for Sunday evening’s Catalan derby clash with Girona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. As expected, there are multiple players that have missed out due to injury.

Gavi is out for the remainder of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in November, while Marc-Andre Ter Stegen also remains absent after he underwent surgery this week to fix a recurring back injury. Inigo Martinez is also out until 2024 after being injured in the warm-up against Atletico Madrid last weekend.

Ter Stegen isn’t the only one with back issues, as Marcos Alonso has a similar problem. He missed the victory over Atleti, and he is also absent from the matchday squad against Girona.

Martinez’s injury means that Xavi Hernandez is down a centre-back, and he has opted to call up 16-year-old Pau Cubarsi for the match against Girona. The youngster is very highly-rated within Barcelona.

