Barcelona stalwart “tempted” by Bayern Munich move, €100m deal could be possible next summer

Ronald Araujo’s future has the subject of increasing speculation over the last few weeks. Bayern Munich have stepped up their interest in the Uruguayan defender, especially after they lost 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Earlier in the week, reports emerged that Araujo had spoken to Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel over a possible move to Bavaria, although the player’s entourage has since denied those claims. The 24-year-old is very happy at Barcelona, and MD say that he has no intention of leaving during the winter, which is when Bayern would ideally like to sign him.
However, next summer could be a different story. The report states that Araujo is tempted by Bayern’s interest, which opens the door to a possible move. The German champions are prepared to go all out, which a fee of €100m having been reported by sources in Germany. He would also receive a significant upgrade on the salary that he is currently earning in Catalonia.
If Araujo has genuine interest in joining Bayern, Barcelona could find it very difficult to keep hold of their star defender. Their ongoing financial issues still need to be resolved, and €100m would go a long way towards doing that – but they would be losing an incredibly key player in the process.
Must not sell for less than 200 million.
buddy, araujo is good but not 200 million. mbappes market value is 180 million. Also we shouldn’t sell our best defender. sell Lewandowski to saudi
Dear bayern munich please refer to ronald araujos buyout clause 1 billion by last estimations or kindly move on,what an incredibly stupid,embarrassing,pathetic news article/report from a website that still refers to marcos alonso as an fc barcelona star ? 🤣😂
Dam what a smooth brain.