Barcelona stalwart “tempted” by Bayern Munich move, €100m deal could be possible next summer

Ronald Araujo’s future has the subject of increasing speculation over the last few weeks. Bayern Munich have stepped up their interest in the Uruguayan defender, especially after they lost 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, reports emerged that Araujo had spoken to Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel over a possible move to Bavaria, although the player’s entourage has since denied those claims. The 24-year-old is very happy at Barcelona, and MD say that he has no intention of leaving during the winter, which is when Bayern would ideally like to sign him.

However, next summer could be a different story. The report states that Araujo is tempted by Bayern’s interest, which opens the door to a possible move. The German champions are prepared to go all out, which a fee of €100m having been reported by sources in Germany. He would also receive a significant upgrade on the salary that he is currently earning in Catalonia.

If Araujo has genuine interest in joining Bayern, Barcelona could find it very difficult to keep hold of their star defender. Their ongoing financial issues still need to be resolved, and €100m would go a long way towards doing that – but they would be losing an incredibly key player in the process.