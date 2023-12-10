Barcelona

Barcelona preparing to offer new contract to star defender amid strong interest from Bayern Munich

Ronald Araujo’s future at Barcelona has been under the microscope in recent days. Bayern Munich are growing increasingly keen on signing the Uruguayan defender, and reports have suggested that they intend to “go all-out” in their efforts to secure his signature.

Bayern ideally want to sign Araujo during the winter transfer window, but Barcelona will block any move before it even starts. The 24-year-old is a key player in Catalonia, and club bosses want to keep him for many, many years.

In an effort to retain Araujo’s services for as long as possible, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barcelona are preparing to offer him a new contract. This operation is considered a priority by club bosses.

Barcelona should be going everything they can to ensure Araujo remains at the club. However, it is likely that he won’t be untouchable, as their ongoing financial woes mean that significant sales will be required before they can even contemplate returning to full capacity on the transfer front.

