Barcelona preparing to offer new contract to star defender amid strong interest from Bayern Munich

Ronald Araujo’s future at Barcelona has been under the microscope in recent days. Bayern Munich are growing increasingly keen on signing the Uruguayan defender, and reports have suggested that they intend to “go all-out” in their efforts to secure his signature.

Bayern ideally want to sign Araujo during the winter transfer window, but Barcelona will block any move before it even starts. The 24-year-old is a key player in Catalonia, and club bosses want to keep him for many, many years.

In an effort to retain Araujo’s services for as long as possible, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barcelona are preparing to offer him a new contract. This operation is considered a priority by club bosses.

🚨 Bayern love Araujo and they want to sign him, Tuchel is obsessed with the player and considers him the perfect player for Bayern. Barca have no intention to let Araujo leave in January and the player is very happy in Barcelona and is waiting for Barca to make new contract…

Barcelona should be going everything they can to ensure Araujo remains at the club. However, it is likely that he won’t be untouchable, as their ongoing financial woes mean that significant sales will be required before they can even contemplate returning to full capacity on the transfer front.