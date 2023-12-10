Barcelona Girona

Barcelona suffer La Liga title blow as Girona claim top spot

Barcelona missed a key chance to keep up the pressure in the La Liga title race as they lost 4-2 at home to league leaders Girona.

La Blaugrana were unable to find a late response against their Catalan neighbours as the visitors reclaimed top spot in the table.

Artem Dovbyk’s composed early finish ensured a shock lead for Girona against their illustrious hosts before Polish veteran Robert Lewandowski powered home a corner to drag Barcelona level.

However, there was to be an El Clasico themed twist before the interval, as former Real Madrid defender Miguel Gutierrez rocketed home his first goal for Girona, to re-establish their lead.

Barcelona created a string of chances after the restart, but Girona substitute Valery Fernandez capitalised on some poor defending from the hosts, to clinch victory for his side.

Ilkay Gundogan poked home a consolation for Barcelona in added time, but there was no dramatic rally, as Lewandowski missed a key chance in the final seconds, and Cristhian Stuani made it four for Girona.

Barcelona head to Royal Antwerp in midweek Champions League action, with their last 16 spot assured, and Girona host Alaves on December 18.

