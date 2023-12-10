Atletico Madrid ease past Almeria to keep up La Liga title pressure

Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga with a 2-1 home victory over Almeria.

Diego Simeone’s side lost away at Barcelona last weekend, but they rallied to keep up the pressure on their title rivals, with three points gained in the Spanish capital.

The hosts hit the ground running from the off at the Estadio Metropolitano as Alvaro Morata ended his four game goalless streak with a composed finish on 16 minutes.

Alvaro Morata back amongst the goals in La Liga as Atletico Madrid edge out Almeria🔥🔴 https://t.co/WQMn1OT4yB — Football España (@footballespana_) December 10, 2023

Angel Correa raced into the Almeria box, to double Atletico’s lead shortly after, with the home side threatening to run riot.

However, the visitors battled back into the contest after the restart, as Leo Baptistao followed up a saved shot, to tap home from close range.

Atletico were grateful to goal keeper Jan Oblak in the closing stages as they dug in to claim a win.

Up next for Simeone’s charges is a Champions League clash with Lazio but their spot in the last 16 is already assured.

Images via Getty Images