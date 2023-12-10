Aston Villa star linked with returning to Real Betis just 12 months after leaving for Premier League

Alex Moreno swapped Real Betis for Aston Villa during the 2023 winter transfer window, although his time in the Premier League so far has been rather frustrating. He had a promising start, but a combination of injuries and strong performances from former Barcelona defender Lucas Digne has seen him relegated to a fringe role.

As such, Todofichajes say that Moreno could leave Aston Villa in January, and he could return to Betis just 12 months after leaving. Los Verdiblancos are searching for a new left-back as Juan Miranda is set to join AC Milan and Abner Vinicius has underperformed, and Moreno would be an excellent addition, given that he has proven himself already at the club.

However, it would be a very big surprise if this deal was pulled off. Real Betis are very unlikely to be able to match Aston Villa’s asking price, even if they were willing to allow him to leave. A loan deal could be possible, but it would leave the Villains short at left-back.