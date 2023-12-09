Xavi Hernandez pleased with Girona star’s come-and-get-me plea – “He has the level to play for Barcelona”

Earlier this week, Aleix Garcia admitted that he wants to join Barcelona. The 26-year-old, who has been in outstanding form for Girona this season, is a boyhood fan of the Blaugrana, and appears keen to make the same move that Oriol Romeu did during the summer.

Garcia’s comments did not go down well at Girona. Head coach Michel Sanchez stated that he was “wrong” to say what he did, although perhaps unsurprising, Barcelona have been much more pleased by the remarks.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Catalan derby between Barcelona and Girona, Xavi Hernandez spoke on the matter, and he admitted that Garcia is more than capable of playing for his side, as per MD.

“You have to understand him. Who does not want to play in Barcelona? He has the level to play for Barcelona.”

Garcia would undoubtedly be an excellent addition to the Barcelona side, although a deal is unlikely to happen for the time being due to the club’s financial woes.