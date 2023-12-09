Xavi Hernandez delighted that Girona loan star won’t play against Barcelona, uses Joao Felix example

On Sunday, Barcelona will host Girona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in the first Catalan derby of the season. Remarkably, it is Michel Sanchez’s side that are currently ahead in the La Liga table following an incredible opening first 15 matchdays.

However, Girona come into the match short of midfield options. Yangel Herrera is out for six weeks with an injury, and his expected replacement, Pablo Torre, is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Torre cannot play as Barcelona inserted a fear clause into his loan deal, and Xavi Hernandez, speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s match, expressed his delight at the fact that the young midfielder won’t play any part, as per MD.

“It seems very good to me that Pablo Torre is not playing tomorrow. It seems logical to me that a player of ours cannot play against us. A footballer who is yours cannot play against you. Look at Joao Felix the other day. How must Atletico Madrid have felt after he scored?”

There’s certainly merit to Xavi’s words. Torre could have been the difference maker for Girona, but the fact that he’s unavailable makes them weaker, which is good news for Barcelona.