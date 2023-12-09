Xavi confirms no January move for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen replacement

Barcelona boss Xavi has confirmed there will be no January move to sign a replacement for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Ter Stegen has been ruled out for an unspecified period after undergoing back surgery last week.

The club had initially opted to rest Ter Stegen, after he returned from the November international break with Germany after complaining of back pain, with Inaki Pena drafted in as cover.

Estimates over when Ter Stegen will be fit to return vary, but Xavi’s stance over a move in the mid-season market indicates there is confidence over a quick turnaround for the 31-year-old.

“It’s not an option to sign a goal keeper. We’re confident with what we have. We trust Marc will recover soon”, as per reports from Marca.

Barcelona have four games on the horizon before the winter break and the hope is Ter Stegen will have recovered by the start of 2024.

Pena has started the last three games across all competitions, with two goals conceded, and will keep his place against Girona tomorrow.