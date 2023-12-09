Xavi admits Barcelona forgot to block Eric Garcia from playing against them

Barcelona will face some familiar names when they take on rivals Girona this weekend.

La Blaugrana host their Catalan neighbours in a crunch La Liga clash with the visitors still in a position to mount a surprise title challenge.

Ahead of their meeting, Girona have a four point lead over Barcelona, in second place compared to third spot.

As part of the build up, Xavi has faced questions over Girona players, with Barcelona loanee Pablo Torre ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Xavi compared Torre’s situation to that of Joao Felix, who scored the winner for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid last weekeend, despite being on loan in Catalonia from Los Rojiblancos.

The inclusion of ‘fear’ clauses in loans are common in La Liga, but Atletico did not add one in Felix’s agreement, and Xavi admitted Barcelona left it too late to amend Eric Garcia’s own loan to Girona.

Garcia joined Torre on loan from Barcelona at Girona this season, but he will start, in a decision that Xavi branded as ‘illogical’.