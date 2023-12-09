WATCH: Real Madrid pegged back against Real Betis as Aitor Ruibal scores equaliser

Real Madrid had been on course for another three points in their excellent La Liga campaign so far after they took the lead against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin. Fortunately for the hosts, they are now back on level terms at 1-1.

It was Jude Bellingham that opened the scoring for Los Blancos with his 16th goal of the season. Betis would have felt hard done by with that, as they started the second half very well. However, they are now level, with right-back Aitor Ruibal grabbing the goal for Los Verdiblancos in spectacular fashion.

This is criminal defending, NOBODY pressed Ruibal? He literally had all the time and space to take that shot pic.twitter.com/eeaYxAEAHD — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) December 9, 2023

It is an outstanding strike from Ruibal, once that left Andriy Lunin with absolutely no chance in the Real Madrid goal, although Carlo Ancelotti won’t be happy with the space that the defender was afforded. The hosts will feel that they now have momentum behind them, as they look to secure a big three points against the La Liga leaders.