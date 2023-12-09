WATCH: Jude Bellingham scores once again as Real Madrid take the lead against Real Betis

It has been a very even encounter between Real Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin, but there has now been an opening goal, and it comes the way of the visitors, who are on course to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table.

It was goalless at half time, with both goalkeepers having been impressive for their respective teams. However, it is Rui Silva that has been beaten, with the goal coming from Jude Bellingham, who scores once again for Real Madrid.

It is Bellingham’s 16th goal of the season. He has shown up with so many big moments for Real Madrid already, and this is the latest, as this match has been very close in the opening 53 minutes.

Real Madrid now have this crucial advantage, and Carlo Ancelotti will hope that his side can retain this until the final whistle, which would see them extend their lead over Girona in the La Liga table to three points.