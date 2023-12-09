Valencia could be without up to three key players against Barcelona due to suspension

To say that Valencia had a frustrating night on Friday would be a massive understatement. They were defeated 1-0 by Getafe at the Coliseum, in a match that saw three red cards shown by referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez.

In the 50th minute, Gabriel Paulista was shown a second yellow card, meaning that Valencia were forced to play with 10 men for almost half of the encounter. It was 0-0 at this time, and they almost held on, but Borja Mayoral’s ninth goal of the season would ensure the three points for Getafe.

To make matters worse, Javi Guerra was shown a red card for dissent soon after Getafe’s goal, with MD reporting that the 20-year-old’s expulsion was caused by him telling the referee that he was “very bad”. Domingos Duarte was also sent off for the hosts in stoppage time.

Another dismissal… Hugo Duro pushes the referee, but it's Javi Guerra who receives a red card and is sent off for Valencia 🟥 pic.twitter.com/vwzvlTS3Pl — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 8, 2023

Both players will miss Valencia’s next match, which is against Barcelona at the Mestalla next weekend – Guerra won’t play again in 2023 as he will be handed a two-match ban for his dismissal. To make things even worse, Pepelu could also be handed a suspension for comments he made after the match.

“When you are treated with that cockiness from minute one, it is difficult to play.”

Valencia are having a much better season compared to recent years, but they are now winless in their last four La Liga matches (three defeats). That run may well continue, since they could be facing Barcelona without three very important players.