Real Madrid v Villarreal team line-ups, live stream, TV details and tickets

Real Madrid have been excellent this season, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side setting the pace in La Liga, ahead of the likes of Girona, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. They will hope to retain their place at the summit of the table when they host Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, the 17th of December.

Expected line-ups

Real Madrid are counting the cost of an injury crisis, and they will be without Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior. However, Ancelotti has welcomed back Kepa Arrizabalaga and Luka Modric in recent weeks, and both will be available.

Los Blancos still have plenty of quality at their disposal. Jude Bellingham will continue to be the main man, while Rodrygo has been in outstanding recent form. Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos will marshal the midfield, with David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger expected to do the same in defence.

Villarreal are contending with their own injury issues. Yeremy Pino is out of the rest of the season with an ACL tear. Gerard Moreno will be fit, and he is a huge player for Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side.

Live stream and TV details

The match will be available on a number of platforms. DAZN will have it available in Spain, while in the United Kingdom, Viaplay will be showing it on Viaplay Sports 1. ESPN will show the match in the United States.

For live streaming, LaLigaTV will have the match available, although a subscription will be required.

Tickets

Real Madrid have tickets available as part of their official ticket service. General admission to the new Bernabeu is available from 70€ for non-members, with prices being cheaper for those registered with the club. VIP options are also available, with prices beginning from 390€.

By Alejandro Fernandez