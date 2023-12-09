Real Madrid taking slow approach with wonderkid star, could return from injury before winter break

Arda Guler’s start to life at Real Madrid has been extremely tough. Having impressed in the early stages of his career at the club, he recovered a recurrence of a meniscus injury during pre-season, which ended up requiring surgery.

Guler looked destined to return to action earlier in the campaign, but further injury problems have meant that he has still yet to play a single minute for Real Madrid, who signed the 18-year-old during the summer from Fenerbahce.

Guler is edging closer to returning once again, but Diario AS say that Real Madrid are taking extreme precautions, so that no other injury issues are picked up before the Turkish international can finally make his debut.

On Friday, Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Guler will enter the next step of his recovery programme, which will involve high-intensity work. If he comes through that without a hitch, there is a chance that he returns before Real Madrid’s final match of 2023, which is against Alaves on the 21st of December.