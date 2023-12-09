Real Madrid set their sights on signing new goalkeeper in wake of Kepa Arrizabalaga-Andriy Lunin situation

Real Madrid’s goalkeeper situation will be one to watch during the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Kepa Arrizabalaga has taken over as number one since signing from Chelsea during the summer, despite Andriy Lunin having impressed whenever he has been called upon over the course of the campaign so far.

The decision about who holds the position for the rest of the season could have a significant effect on next summer’s transfer business. Carlo Ancelotti wants Kepa to be signed as backup to Thibaut Courtois, who will return from his ACL injury by the time next season starts. However, there’s no guarantee that an agreement will be reached with Chelsea.

Even if Kepa doesn’t sign permanently, Real Madrid are prepared to let Lunin leave as he searches for regular football, something that has evaded him during his time in the Spanish capital. It could mean that both players are not there next season, which is something that club bosses are preparing for.

As per Relevo, Real Madrid have begun sounding out potential keeper signings for next summer, in the event that both Kepa and Lunin leave. Braga’s Matheus, whom Los Blancos have faced in the Champions League this season, is an option, as is Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili, who would be seen as a long-term successor to Courtois. Another longer term option for Real Madrid is Randall Rodriguez, who impressed club officials with his performances for Uruguay at the U20 World Cup earlier this year.

It remains to be seen how this situation plays out over the coming months. Lunin looks certain to leave, unless he reclaims the number one spot (which looks very unlikely given Ancelotti’s previous comments). Kepa could be the best choice for Real Madrid, but it all depends on how Chelsea value the Spanish international.