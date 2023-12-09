Real Madrid rejected Borussia Dortmund offer for Nico Paz

Real Madrid will be hoping for more from Argentina U20 international Nico Paz in 2024.

Carlo Ancelotti has opted to fast track Paz into his first team squad this season with the Italian coach happy to ease him into the rigours of top-flight football.

After being included in several matchday squads by Ancelotti, 19-year-old Paz made his senior debut off the bench in the 3-0 Champions League home win over Braga last month.

That has ensured he remains around the squad, with an incredible first senior goal in the 4-2 win Champions League over Napoli in November.

Previous reports have claimed Paz and his father decided against an offer from Atletico Madrid back in 2016 as he preferred a move to the other side of the Spanish capital.

However, the latest from German outlet Bild claims Atletico were not the only side interested in Paz, with Real Madrid rejecting a January offer from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Despite Dortmund’s determination to persuade Real Madrid, several advances were rejected, with the club’s underage coaches tipping him for a bright future.