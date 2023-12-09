Real Madrid drop points in La Liga title race as Aitor Ruibal stunner ensures point for Real Betis

Real Madrid had hoped to continue their excellent form with another victory against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin. However, they could only pick up a 1-1 draw, which opens the door for Girona to go back top of the La Liga table if they can defeat Barcelona in the Catalan derby on Sunday.

It was a very keenly contested affair in Seville, and it was the hosts that had the better of the chances in the first half. Ayoze Perez and Isco both went close, but Andriy Lunin – who surprisingly retained his place in the line-up despite Kepa Arrizabalaga’s return – came up with some big saves.

It meant that it was goalless at half time, but Real Madrid would find the breakthrough after 53 minutes. Jude Bellingham found it, notching his 16th goal of the season in the process.

However, Los Blancos could not hold on for very long, as Betis found an equaliser in spectacular fashion. Aitor Ruibal picked the ball up 25 yards out, and he fired past Lunin with an incredible strike.

No more goals would come, meaning that Real Madrid have dropped points in Seville for the second successive match (1-1 vs Sevilla in October). Girona would go top with a win on Sunday, or if Barcelona pick up the three points, they would close to within two of their Clasico rivals.