Real Betis to sign USMNT midfielder in January as replacement for stricken World Cup winner

Earlier this week, Real Betis announced that Guido Rodriguez broke his leg during training. The 29-year-old has since undergone surgery, and has now begun his recovery period. It is a major blow for Los Verdiblancos, who have counted on Rodriguez as one of their key players so far this season.

Rodriguez’s injury leaves head coach Manuel Pellegrini with one less option in midfield, although he won’t have to wait long before a replacement arrives. This is because Internacional’s Johnny Cardoso will soon make the move to Andalusia to begin his Spanish football adventure.

Last month, it was reported that Betis had agreed a deal to sign Cardoso, who is an American international. However, it was not known when he would join, but because of Rodriguez’s injury, Estadio Deportivo say that he will be arriving during the winter, after the 22-year-old appeared to post goodbye messages to those at Internacional in recent days.

Cardoso has been seen as the long-term successor to Rodriguez, who could have played his last game for Real Betis (his contract expires next summer, and he is expected to leave). The Verdiblanco faithful will soon get the chance to cast their eye over the club’s latest signing.