Predicted XIs Real Betis-Real Madrid: Isco to face former club, Carlo Ancelotti makes goalkeeper switch

One of the big match-ups of MD16 sees Real Madrid make the trip to Seville, where they will face Real Betis on Saturday afternoon. Both teams come into this in very good domestic form, so it promises to be a fantastic occasion.

The big news for Real Madrid ahead of the match is that Luka Modric has recovered from injury. The 38-year-old returns alongside Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has played since November because of a muscle problem. Diario AS say that both players are in line to start at the Benito Villamarin.

Lucas Vazquez also starts in place of the injured Dani Carvajal, while Brahim Diaz is preferred to Joselu in attack alongside Rodrygo.

Isco will be the big star for Betis, as the attacking midfielder prepared to face off against his former club. Willian Jose is preferred to Borja Iglesias in attack, with Barcelona loanee Chadi Riad also set to start.

There’s no doubt that Isco has the potential to get the better of his former club, although Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid will be hoping that they can continue their excellent form against Real Betis.