Manchester United and Newcastle United in race to sign Valencia starlet that could be available for €40m

One of the hottest prospects in La Liga at the moment is Valencia’s Javi Guerra. The 20-year-old has become of Los Che’s key players in a matter of months, having made his breakthrough to the first team at the back end of last season.

Guerra is an excellent talent, and has been tipped to become a Spain international in the next couple of years. Given his form for Valencia so far this season, you wouldn’t be against that happening in 2024.

Los Che may struggle to retain Guerra’s services for too much longer. Juventus are keen on him, and The Mirror (via Estadio Deportivo) have now reported that Manchester United and Newcastle United are both interest in making a move for the young midfielder.

Guerra has a €100m release clause, so Valencia are under no particular pressure to sell him. Despite this, controversial owner Peter Lim is said to be open to orchestrating a sale, with an asking price in the region of €40m having been reported.