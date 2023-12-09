Las Palmas drop transfer hint over Barcelona signing the ‘new Pedri’

Barcelona have been encouraged to make a 2024 transfer move for Las Palmas star Alberto Moleiro.

La Blaugrana have been linked with a swoop for the Spain U21 international since 2022 with previous talks not reaching an agreement.

Las Palmas’ promotion back to La Liga also bolstered their desire to retain Moleiro despite the midfielder stating his desire to play for Barcelona.

With Moleiro admitting he is a Barcelona fan, the Catalans have stepped up their interest in recent months, despite him being under contract in Gran Canaria until 2026.

The 20-year-old remains on Barcelona radar, as the comparisons to former Las Palmas starlet Pedri continue to grow, and club president Miguel Angel Ramirez claims they are preparing for a bid.

“Barcelona knows Moleiro perfectly well and we obviously have a good relationship with them”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“We are always willing to look for solutions, and his evolution has been positive, but he’s a player being watched by big teams in Spain and across Europe.”

Moleiro has a transfer release clause of €30m, and despite rumours of Barcelona looking for a structured deal, similar to they one they agreed for Pedri, Las Palmas are in a stronger position this time.