Las Palmas confirm what Barcelona paid for Pedri

Pedri has become the key part of Barcelona’s midfield since his 2020 move from Las Palmas.

La Blaugrana moved swiftly to secure a deal for the Tenerife-born playmaker, after spotting his rise through the youth ranks in Gran Canaria, and making his first team debut in 2019.

A month after making his first team bow for Las Palmas, Barcelona agreed a deal to sign Pedri, with the agreement he would remain in the Canary Islands for the 2020/21 season.

His ongoing development has seen him grow into a crucial player for club and country, and if he remains injury free, he is on course for club legend status in Catalonia.

The transfer to bring him to Barcelona could prove to be one of the biggest bargains in La Liga history, based on an initial €5m fee, and a series of performance related clause.

Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez has now confirmed the full potential price has been paid and the deal is now complete.

“It exceeds €20m. I can’t give details because I don’t remember them exactly, but we have overcome the barrier of €20m”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“I think there were five clauses when Barcelona signed him, three of five million that have already been paid, one for international matches and one other variable that I don’t remember.

“The definitive transfer of Pedri to Barcelona ranges between €20-25m.”