La Liga Round Up: Real Sociedad cruise past Villarreal and chaos at Getafe

Real Sociedad secured a crucial return to winning ways in La Liga this weekend as three players were sent off as Getafe edged out Valencia.

Getafe 1 Valencia 0

Getafe’s home tie against Valencia did not spark into life until after the restart on Friday night.

Los Che defender Gabriel Paulista was shown a straight red card after catching Juanmi Latasa with an arm in the face.

The hosts looked to seize the initiative with a player advantage late on as Borja Mayoral nodded home to eventually break the Valencia resistance.

What a header! 🤯 Borja Mayoral scores a late goal to give his side the lead against Valencia 🔵 pic.twitter.com/gGBAD4VsAs — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 8, 2023

However, the major talking point came in added time, as Javi Guerra and Domingo Duarte were both sent off, in a bad tempered finale.

Alaves 0 Las Palmas 1

Las Palmas secured back-to-back La Liga wins as they held off the hosts to win 1-0 at Alaves.

The Basque side flew out of the blocks in this tie, as Atletico Madrid loanee Samu Omorodion missed a clear cut opportunity, before Kirian Rodriguez curled home a superb opener.

Great strike! ⚽👏 Kirian Rodríguez with an accurate finish to give Las Palmas the lead 🟡 pic.twitter.com/jswIppDfqN — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 9, 2023

Omorodion was denied two equalisers, after a pair of tight VAR offside calls in the second half, and some sensational Las Palmas saw the away side over the line to victory.

Villarreal 0 Real Sociedad 3

La Real got themselves back on track with a ruthless first half performance at Villarreal.

The visitors were on the front foot from the off in Castellon as Mikel Merino headed them in front from a corner.

Opener for La Real 🔵⚪️ Mikel Merino meets the corner kick with a header and finds the net 👊 pic.twitter.com/tdJaOyChgW — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 9, 2023

That proved to be a vital impact by Merino as his midfield partner Martin Zubimendi prodded home a second goal before the break.

However, the goals were not finished before the interval, as Takefusa Kubo gambled on a loose ball inside the box to make it 3-0.

Mallorca 1 Sevilla 0

Mallorca picked up a first La Liga win in 11 league outings as they grabbed a vital victory at home to Sevilla in a rain soaked Palma.

Sevilla created all the early chances in this one but they were unable to make it count as Cyle Larin popped up to smash Mallorca ahead on 10 minutes.

The hosts take the lead! 🔴 Cyle Larin scores his first Mallorca goal in LALIGA and it's a fine finish 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TzcZGwB64T — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 9, 2023

Larin’s first ever goal for Mallorca triggered an expected backs to the wall showing from the home team for the next 80 minutes, as goal keeper Predrag Rajkovic produced save after save for the home team, to preserve all three points for them for the first time since mid-September.

Images via Getty Images