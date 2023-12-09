Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona will hold talks soon with Atletico Madrid and Manchester City over double deal

The 2024 summer transfer window is still over six months away, but Barcelona have already begun their preparations for it. Their main plans revolve around keeping two existing players at the club on a permanent basis – they are Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix.

Cancelo and Felix joined on loan from Manchester City and Atletico Madrid respectively back in September, and both players have made a significant impact since arriving. As such, Barcelona intend to try to re-sign them next summer, despite their ongoing financial woes.

Joan Laporta, the club’s President, has spoken on the matter, and he confirms that Barcelona will be speaking to Man City and Atleti in the coming weeks and months in order to come to an agreement.

“Of course we are interested in keeping the Joaos at Barceloans. We plan to have these negotiations soon because Deco is planning the best way to negotiate. As you know, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City are two clubs with which we have a nice relationship.”

Both Cancelo and Felix have shown a strong desire for Barcelona, and club officials are banking on using that during negotiations. They’ll need it, given that they won’t be operating at full capacity due to their financial problems.