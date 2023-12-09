Isco hits out at VAR ruining the beauty of football

Real Betis star Isco Alarcon has admitted to his frustration at the growing impact of VAR on Spanish football.

Isco made his first appearance against former side Real Madrid, as Los Blancos were held to a 1-1 La Liga draw at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, in a shock slip up for the league leaders.

The contest featured numerous stoppages and delays for VAR checks with referee Cesar Soto Grado criticised for certain calls.

Controversy over Grado’s decisions come as the latest example of La Liga games being heavily impacted by technology and Isco believes something is being lost with football as a spectacle.

“There’s too much talk about referees. We all complain a lot. I don’t like the dynamic football is taking, with programmes dedicated to talking about referees”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“Football is very beautiful and we cannot waste time speaking about if the referee whistles right, or wrong. Now with cameras and VAR, they portray the referees more. We have to dedicate ourselves to playing football.”

Isco is enjoying a second chance back in Andalucia so far this season, with two La Liga goals already scored, more than any season for him since 2018/19, as Los Verdiblancos move up into seventh place in the table.

Real Betis face a crucial Europa League home tie with Rangers in midweek as they aim to book a confirmed spot in the last 16.