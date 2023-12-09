Interest growing in Atletico Madrid star – Real Betis among four clubs eyeing up January move

Javi Galan has had a very disappointing start to life at Atletico Madrid. Having signed from Celta Vigo during the summer, he has failed to make an impact, and has struggled for any sort of playing time.

Diego Simeone has favoured Samuel Lino and Rodrigo Riquelme at left wing-back this season, and with Reinildo Mandava set for a return to action imminently, Galan is set to fall even further down the pecking order.

As such, he could depart Atleti during the winter transfer window. Real Betis are keen on signing him, but as MD have reported, they aren’t the only ones. PSV Eindhoven, Besiktas and Eintracht Frankfurt are also eyeing up a move for the 29-year-old defender.

Galan is reportedly keen to stay and fight for his place at Atletico Madrid for at least the remainder of this season, although it’s hard to see when he would manage to break into the side. A departure, most likely a loan, would probably suit all parties.

