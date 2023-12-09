Former Real Madrid player backs Erling Haaland to be signed over “best player in the world” Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are expected to go big next summer in their search for a new star striker. Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked, with his Paris Saint-Germain contract expiring at the end of this season, although they also hold a strong interest in Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

The pair are seen as this generation’s Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and either player would undoubtedly make Real Madrid a better team. With only one likely to be signed, there has been a strong debate as to who is should be that Florentino Perez and co make their move for.

Alfonso Perez, who played for Real Madrid from 1991 to 1995, told Diario AS that he believes Haaland would be a better fit for Los Blancos, despite claiming that Mbappe is the best player in the world at this current moment.

“If it could only be one, because of the profile that Real Madrid needs, (they should sign) Haaland. I think Mbappe is the best in the world, but in that position, they already have Vinicius and Rodrygo.”

This standpoint has been used by many who suggest that Real Madrid should target Haaland over Mbappe, and it certainly has plenty of merit. If Los Blancos return to their typical 4-3-3 system from next season, there’s no doubt that the Norwegian fits better, as he is an out-and-out number nine.