Eduardo Camavinga names Manchester City star as his toughest opponent

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga has picked out a Premier League name as his toughest opponent.

Camavinga is currently sidelined through injury for Los Blancos and is not expected to return until early 2024.

As part of his down time during recovery, the French international took part in an exclusive interview with JD Sports, looking at his career in Madrid so far.

Camavinga joined Los Blancos from Rennes in 2021, and has quickly established himself as a key player in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, covering at left back, and in his preferred midfield role.

The 21-year-old won the La Liga and Champions League double in 2022, but Real Madrid failed to defend either title last season, losing out to Manchester City in the semi finals of the latter.

After coming off the bench in both semi final games against City in 2022, as Madrid battled back to secure a final spot, he started the repeat matches in 2023.

As Ancelotti’s side lost out to the Premier League champions, Camavinga singled out Bernardo Silva as the hardest player he has played against, with the Portuguese star scoring twice in the second leg.