Diego Simeone unconcerned by Alvaro Morata’s Atletico Madrid form

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has shaken off questions over Alvaro Morata’s struggles in front of goal.

The Spanish international is enjoying a strong start to the 2023/24 season with Los Rojiblancos with 12 goals scored across La Liga and Champions League action.

However, that streak has run cold in recent weeks, with no goals in his last four starts in domestic and European games.

Simeone has kept faith with his experienced forward, despite his issues in finding the back of the net of late, and there is no danger of him changing his stance before the end of 2023.

“He works hard for the team and that’s needed. It’s very important. We need to create more chances”, as per reports from Marca.

“Morata needs the team to help him and the team needs a forceful Morata.”

Morata’s overall form could see him eventually break his own previous season goal record in 2024, with his previous best La Liga return standing at 15, and 20 in all competitions.

Atletico have five games on the schedule before the end of 2024 including four in La Liga.