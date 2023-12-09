Carlo Ancelotti unmoved over Luka Modric’s substitution anger at Real Betis

Carlo Ancelotti opted against discussing a possible issue with veteran star Luka Modric after their 1-1 draw at Real Betis.

Los Blancos dropped two La Liga points on the road in Andalucia, as Modric’s midfield partner Jude Bellingham scored again, and the Croatian returned to the starting line up.

Modric captained Ancelotti’s team at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, but his future at the club remains unclear, due to a lack of game time this season.

Th 38-year-old is reportedly frustrated over assurances made after signing a contract extension ahead of the campaign and rejecting a move to Saudi Arabia.

Interest from the Middle East could be revived in January, but Real Madrid are likely to block a mid-season exit, as Modric’s tense state continues.

He was irritated at being substituted with 20 minutes to play but Ancelotti insisted he did not see the incident.

Modric is expected to keep his place for the midweek Champions League clash with Union Berlin with Real Madrid’s last 16 spot assured.