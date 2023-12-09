Carlo Ancelotti offers cryptic update on Real Madrid goalkeeping situation after Andriy Lunin impresses again against Real Betis

Real Madrid failed to deliver three points against Real Betis on Saturday, as they conceded a second half equaliser which meant that they drew 1-1 at the Benito Villamarin. The result sees them go one point clear of Girona in the La Liga table, but the Catalans can go top if they defeat Barcelona on Sunday.

It was an enthralling encounter in Seville, and both teams will feel that they could, and perhaps should have won. Carlo Ancelotti, when he spoke to the media in his post-match press conference (via Diario AS), stated that he thought the result was a fair assessment of the 90 minutes.

“The game has been good, played well by both teams. It’s a fair result.

“Things don’t always go as you would like to. This is a difficult stadium to play at. Now we will focus on the next game.”

Ancelotti opted for Andriy Lunin as his goalkeeper against Betis, a decision that surprised many considering his previous comments on Kepa Arrizabalaga. He was vindicated, as Lunin produced an excellent display, and he offered an update on the situation.

“Lunin was good today. We will see who will play in the next game.”

Real Madrid face Union Berlin in their final Champions League group stage match on Tuesday, and it will be interesting to see who Ancelotti opts for. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Kepa, who hasn’t played for Los Blancos in over a month, so it would be a good match to ease him back into action.