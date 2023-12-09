Bayern Munich planning fishing expedition in La Liga following Bryan Zaragoza signing – Real Sociedad and Girona stars wanted

Earlier this week, Bayern Munich confirmed the signing of Bryan Zaragoza. The 22-year-old will remain at Granada until the end of the season, before making the move to one of the biggest clubs in Europe next summer.

It appears that Zaragoza’s move is just the start for Bayern, as Estadio Deportivo say that the German champions are lining up moves for multiple young Spanish talent in La Liga. Arnau Martinez is one, as scouts from Bayern have already watched the 20-year-old defender in action this season.

Furthermore, Bayern are also targeting a new defensive midfielder, and they are prepared to go “all out” to sign Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, who has also attracted interest from Barcelona and Arsenal in recent months.

The disadvantage that Spanish clubs have is that all of their players have minimum release clauses, so top-level clubs can come in and swoop whenever they see fit. Real Sociedad and Girona would dearly love to keep hold of their players, but Bayern are looming, which will make things difficult.