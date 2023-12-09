Barcelona

Barcelona star’s entourage deny claims that talks have taken place with Bayern Munich

In recent days, there has been increasing speculation about Ronald Araujo’s future. The Uruguayan defender is on the radar of Bayern Munich, who are increasingly keen to make a move for him.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Araujo spoke to Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel on Friday to discuss a possible move, with the German champions reportedly prepared to break the bank to sign him from Barcelona.

However, MD have refuted these claims, stating that the player’s entourage has denied that this phone call never happened. Araujo’s full focus is on Barcelona, and he has no intention of leaving the Catalan club any time soon.

There’s no doubt that Araujo is a crucial player for Barcelona. He is a colossus and a leader, and he has shown his commitment to the club on several occasions. They will hope that he remains for many, many years to come.

Image via Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Bayern Munich Ronald Araujo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News