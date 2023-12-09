Barcelona star’s entourage deny claims that talks have taken place with Bayern Munich

In recent days, there has been increasing speculation about Ronald Araujo’s future. The Uruguayan defender is on the radar of Bayern Munich, who are increasingly keen to make a move for him.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Araujo spoke to Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel on Friday to discuss a possible move, with the German champions reportedly prepared to break the bank to sign him from Barcelona.

🚨 BREAKING: Araujo is desired transfer target for Bayern. There was a phone call between Tuchel and Araujo this Friday. Bayern are ready to pay a massive transfer fee! @Plettigoal pic.twitter.com/ueZ1MJvfZb — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 9, 2023

However, MD have refuted these claims, stating that the player’s entourage has denied that this phone call never happened. Araujo’s full focus is on Barcelona, and he has no intention of leaving the Catalan club any time soon.

There’s no doubt that Araujo is a crucial player for Barcelona. He is a colossus and a leader, and he has shown his commitment to the club on several occasions. They will hope that he remains for many, many years to come.

Image via Eric Alonso/Getty Images