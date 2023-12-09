Barcelona star makes Xavi Hernandez prediction – “He can be our version of Sir Alex Ferguson”

In recent years, Barcelona have struggled for longevity with its managers. Since, Ernesto Valverde left the club in January 2020, no manager had spent two years or more in charge (Quique Setien, seven months and Ronald Koeman, 14 months). That was until Xavi Hernandez came along, and he celebrated this milestone last month.

Xavi has had a successful start to his Barcelona managerial career. In his first full season, he won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, and more success will be targeted in the current campaign, although it has been a tough start.

The Barcelona hierarchy have full faith in Xavi, and they will hope that he remains at the helm for a long time. Fermin Lopez also hopes for this, as he told El 10 del Barca.

“I hope Xavi will be Barcelona’s version of (Sir Alex) Ferguson. He was the one who gave me the confidence and the opportunity to be living what I am living and for me, I’d be delighted.”

🚨 Fermín López: "I hope Xavi will be Barcelona's Ferguson. He was the one who gave me the confidence and the opportunity to be living what I am living and for me, I'd be delighted." @10delBarca pic.twitter.com/F9xFNYj349 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 9, 2023

Ferguson spent 27 years in charge at Manchester United, turning them into one of the powerhouses of world football. Barcelona are already in that conversation, although their success on the European stage has been derisory in recent years – if Xavi can amend that, he has a chance at a long career in the hot seat in Catalonia.

Image via LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images