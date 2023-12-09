Atletico Madrid star wants to remain at club despite reported interest from Fenerbahce and Besiktas

Caglar Soyuncu has had a frustrating start to his career at Atletico Madrid. Since signing from Leicester City during the summer, he has made just five appearances, none of which have been from the start.

This has led to reports that Soyuncu could leave in January, with Fenerbahce and Besiktas keen on signing him for the second half of the season. Turkish outlet TRT Spor reported on Friday that the former had taken a “big step” towards acquiring the central defender.

💣🚨| BREAKING & pending confirmation: Fenerbahçe has taken a big step towards signing Çağlar Söyüncü on loan. 🇹🇷 [@trtspor] pic.twitter.com/LCusE1I7rX — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 8, 2023

Despite this, Marca have reported that Soyuncu’s first choice is to stay at Atleti. He has full confidence in Diego Simeone, and has no doubt that he will end up playing at some stage. Furthermore, he is only thinking about continuing to work to be ready when the opportunity arises to start a game or get minutes, despite the interest from his homeland.

With a busy schedule coming up for Atletico Madrid ahead of the winter break, there could be an opportunity for Soyuncu to stake his claim for a starting pot. Now, it just remains to be seen whether Simeone opts to give him a chance.