WATCH: Pablo Torre scores first goal for Girona ahead of clash with Barcelona

On-loan Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre notched his first goal for Girona on Thursday night, as he looks to earn more minutes from Michel Sanchez, but he will not be able to do so this weekend.

Girona travel to Montjuic to face Torre’s parent club, but the Blaugrana have imposed the ‘fear clause’ as it is known in Spain, preventing a loanee from playing against their own side. Girona took the lead early on through Torre’s strike against Orihuela in the Copa del Rey, but by half-time were 2-1 down to the third-tier side. More so than anyone else in La Liga, the Catalan side have come from behind though, and a second-half brace from Cristhian Stuani combined with goals from Portu and Yan Valery saw them through to the next round.

Pablo Torre scored his first goal for #GironaFC last night, as they eventually routed Orihuela 5-2 in the Copa del Rey.pic.twitter.com/a0gZDWfYna — Football España (@footballespana_) December 8, 2023

⚽️ El primer de la nit: regal d'Almena i colpeig màgic de Pablo Torre al fons de la xarxa! ✨#OrihuelaGirona | #LaCopaMola | @rfef pic.twitter.com/2jfalo599k — Girona FC (@GironaFC) December 8, 2023

Torre’s strike was a fine finish, reminiscent of those which made his name at Racing Santander, and it will be an encouraging sign for both Barcelona and Girona. Sport say that despite suggestions he could return to the Blaugrana in January following Gavi’s long-term injury, the 20-year-old is keen to remain at Girona for the rest of the season.

Having played just 290 minutes this season, some had questioned what he was getting out of his spell at Girona, but the reality is that Yangel Herrera, Aleix Garcia and Ivan Martin have formed the best midfield in the division, and Michel has had little reason to tinker with that. Now with Herrera injured until mid-January, Torre could be in for a run of games – after this weekend of course.