Roberto De Zerbi confirms Ansu Fati injury fears

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati could be out injured for three months.

Fati has impressed with the Seagulls, since making the move to the AMEX Stadium for the 2023/24 season, with four goals scored across Premier League and Europa League action.

However, the 21-year-old was forced off injured in Brighton’s 3-2 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest last month, with De Zerbi initially fearing the worst.

Fati has since been assessed by the Brighton medical team, with scans on a hamstring issue, and De Zerbi has now issued an update on the Spanish international.

“I think he needs three months to recover from the day of the injury”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

“It’s bad news for us because he was playing better, he was understanding better my ideas.”

That timeline would bring Fati back into the Brighton fold at the end of February if he remains on track in his recovery.

Another injury setback is a major blow for Fati, who has seen his Barcelona career derailed by recurrent injuries, and his chances of making Euro 2024 now look slim.