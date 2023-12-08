Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti on Jude Bellingham surgery – ‘If it gets worse, there is a possibility’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says he cannot rule out surgery for Jude Bellingham should he face a setback with his dislocated shoulder injury. However as things stand, his shoulder continues to improve.

Ancelotti was asked whether it would be an issue that he would have to manage thoughout the season, and whether Bellingham spending two of the three Real Madrid training sessions in the gym this week was a symptom of that.

“He has done some work in the gym to take care of his ankle, which he injured against Napoli. With the shoulder he has to do specific work to take care of it, and with each passing day he is getting better.”

It had been reported that Bellingham may need to undergo surgery at some point if the issue does not resolve itself, with England concerned that he may end up missing the Euros if he breaks down towards the end of the season. Bellingham dislocated his shoulder against Rayo Vallecano just over a month ago, and has been wearing a protective brace since. The Italian could not rule surgery out.

“For now it is not ruled out. The shoulder is a particular joint, if it gets worse, then he might require surgery. But right now it is off the table, because he feels fine and getting better every day. If it pops out frequently, then maybe.”

Meanwhile Ancelotti was positive about the other injuries, with Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior expected to return well ahead of schedule.

“Courtois and Militao are recovering well. There is no need to rush things. Tchouameni is close to returning and as for Camavinga and Vinicius, we have to wait until next year, but they will be ready to train with us, both of them.”

Arda Guler is the other injury issue, with the Turkish starlet still yet to make his debut having joined this summer. Three different injuries and one setback have kept him off the pitch, but Ancelotti confirmed he was close to a return.

“Guler is in the final part of his recovery. Next week he will start with high intensity and will be ready for the last games of the year or the beginning of next year. I speak with all the injured players and I need a lot of time because we have lots of people injured.”