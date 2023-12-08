Raphinha offers Barcelona fitness boost ahead of Girona clash

Barcelona head coach Xavi has received some positive injury news ahead of facing Girona with Raphinha back in training.

La Blaugrana have been rocked with a major setback in recent days with Marc-Ander Ter Stegen undergoing back surgery following a persistent issue.

Barcelona have not offered a timeframe on Ter Stegen’s recovery, but Raphinha has shaken off muscle issue, as per the latest from Marca.

Alongside the concern over Ter Stegen’s abssence, Xavi also has issues in defence, with Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen missing the final training session before hosting their neighbours.

Danish star Christensen is expected to rejoin the squad in the next 24 hours, after being afforded time off for the birth of his child in Denmark, but Alonso is rated as doubtful due to a back problem.

Concerns over injures could mean an unchanged starting line up for Xavi following last weekend’s 1-0 La Liga win over title rivals Atletico Madrid in Catalonia.