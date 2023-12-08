Manuel Pellegrini – ‘Real Betis taking the next step depends on the financial situation’

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has declared that no more can be asked of the club unless there is more investment. Los Verdiblancos have finished in Europa League positions in every full season since the Chilean took over the job, but have fallen just short of the Champions League on multiple occasions.

Speaking to Diario AS, Pellegrini noted the lack of signing power that Betis have had, which pales in comparison to their rivals. Betis have made a net profit of close to €90m over the past four seasons, with their most expensive signing in that time striker Willian Jose for €10m.

“The next step for this Betis depends on the club’s financial situation. We were barely able to sign in recent years. When there is stability there may be a more competitive squad. But this team has no ceiling, we compete against anyone and we have won a Copa de Rey. What has been done in these four years is something to take your hat off to.”

One of the key issues has not just been a lack of ability to sign, but also an inability to hang onto their best players. While Nabil Fekir has remained, Sergio Canales, Alex Moreno and Giovani Lo Celso have been sold in recent years, although perhaps the most painful was the loss of Luiz Felipe, who moved to Saudi Arabia after the transfer deadline.

“The budget and bringing in high-level players helps a lot, but it does not guarantee success. I highly value what has been done here, with the lack of financial resources, both in sports management, in the board of directors, and in the coaching staff and the players. I don’t like to compare, reality is what it is and you have to work with it. I wish there was more money. But the team sometimes responds more than it has when more was invested in previous years.”

“Every time we weaken the squad, the possibilities of growth decrease. You have to have the potential to be able to replace the one who leaves. In previous years, the players who arrived did well. If someone leaves now in January, I hope not, if the club doesn’t have money they won’t be replaced. Another name will arrive, but not a replacement. The merit of the team is to have been able to overcome these economic conditions.”

Pellegrini has been missing Fekir for almost an entire year too, after a serious knee injury kept him out for some time. The signing of Isco after Canales left last summer proved to be an inspired decision though, and is a big part of the reason they are still in the European hunt.

“It is difficult to deny that Fekir’s injury can affect a squad. He is the best player we had, the star player, and he hasn’t been there for a year. But it is the merit of this squad, which knew how to respond when there were many injuries. This reflects that an important group is functioning.”

“Isco’s arrival has been important because Canales left and Fekir was injured. We needed a person to give us football. I was fortunate to meet and buy Isco when I was at Malaga. Then I wanted to take him to Manchester City, but he wanted to go to Madrid. He wanted to have an important challenge in football, leaving aside the economic aspect. Talking to him I thought he was the right person and he confirmed it with an impressive dedication.”

It will be a source of frustration for both Beticos and Pellegrini that they have worked well in recent seasons, and been successful, but have continued to lose resources season on season, while Real Sociedad have grown stronger year on year. It now looks difficult to compete with the Basque side this season, and even Girona after their strong start to the season.