Luka Modric returns as Real Madrid head to Real Betis

Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to make some starting XI changes for Real Madrid’s trip to Real Betis in weekend La Liga action.

Ancelotti offered a cryptic response over questions on who will start in goal at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, with Kepa Arrizabalaga back up to full fitness, alongside the in form Andriy Lunin.

Defensively, Ancelotti has the same options as he did in the home win over Granada last time out, with the exception of Dani Carvajal, due to injury.

Luka Modric returns for Real Madrid 🙌🇭🇷 #HalaMadrid https://t.co/cRaHXH076x — Football España (@footballespana_) December 8, 2023

Club captain Nacho Fernandez could slot in as Carvajal’s replacement with the fit again Luka Modric also back in the fold.

Modric could start this game, to allow for more squad rotations by Ancelotti, but the Croatian veteran has also been earmarked for the Champions League home tie against Union Berlin in midweek.

Teenage stars Nico Paz and Gonzalo Garcia Torres have also retained their squad places with the pair appearing off the bench against Granada.