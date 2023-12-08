Former Real Madrid stars offered Saudi Arabia exit at Manchester United

Raphael Varane and Casemiro could be sold by Manchester United in January as part of a major squad clear out by Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are facing potential Champions League elimination this month, alongside a faltering top four push in the Premier League, following a mixed start to the 2023/24 season.

Ten Hag is prepared to listen to offers for key players with reports from The Independent claiming Casemiro and Varane are on his possible exit list.

Varane’s two and a half years at United have been disrupted by injuries, but the French centre back has been left out of the starting line up in recent weeks, despite returning to full fitness.

Casemiro is currently sidelined, but the Brazilian has seen his own form drop off, after a brilliant first campaign at Old Trafford.

With both players over 30, ten Hag is aware their value in Europe is low, but the option for a transfer to the Saudi Pro League is an option.

Both players are rumoured to be frustrated with their respective positions in Manchester and move to the Middle East would represent a final career step for the former Real Madrid duo.

Casemiro won five Champions League titles in Madrid, with Varane on four, plus three La Liga crowns each.