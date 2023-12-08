Endrick Felipe makes Real Madrid legacy promise

Real Madrid fans are growing excited over the 2024 arrival of Brazilian teenage star Endrick Felipe.

The 17-year-old will complete his switch to Los Blancos in July, after turning 18, following an agreement being reached with Brazilian side Palmeiras back in 2022.

Despite knowing his future lies away from Brazil, Felipe has continued to impress for Palmeiras, with 14 goals scored across all competitions in the 2023 campaign.

His 11 league goals helped Palmeiras edge out Gremio in the Brazilian Campeonatio title race to defend their crown from 2022.

As top league scorer for the defending champions, Felipe has ensured a lasting impression on the Palmeiras fans, as he prepares to make the move to Europe in the coming months.

Reports from Diario AS claim Felipe will travel to Madrid at the start of 2024 with his family, to begin the process of settling into his new surroundings, with the Brazilian domestic season not set to restart until April.

However, the Copa Libertadores kicks off in February, and Felipe will be back on duty in Brazil in January.

“Physically it’s good for me, to have these holidays. I don’t want to know anything about football, I just want to relax”, he said.

“I’m still focused on what I have to do at Palmeiras. I have to show gratitude to the club. I have to work hard, and God willing, win more titles.

“I’m ready for my move and I hope my relationship with Real Madrid lasts for years and years.”