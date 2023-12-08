Carlo Ancelotti considering Iker Casillas trick with Kepa and Andriy Lunin

Carlo Ancelotti has a crucial team decision to make ahead of Real Madrid’s weekend La Liga clash with Real Betis.

Los Blancos head to Andalucia aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table but Ancelotti faces a question mark over his goal keeping selection.

Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga has established himself as first choice, since the end of August, after being brought in to cover for Thibaut Courtois’ campaign ending injury.

However, the Spanish international has been sidelined for a month, with Andriy Lunin stepping in as his replacement.

Real Madrid have won five in a row in all competitions with Lunin between the posts, with just three goals conceded, and Ancelotti must make his call with careful steps.

Despite previously hinting at his intention to immediately reinstall Kepa on his return to fitness, Ancelotti is still assessing his move, ahead of the trip to the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

“Lunin’s games have been good. Nothing has changed with Kepa, I also have confidence in him”, as per quotes from Relevo.

“Maybe they are going to rotate. We have four games left in 2023 and maybe we rotate.

“Kepa is back. The good thing is we have two reliable goalkeepers. Tomorrow I’m going to choose one of them. It’s a decision I will make tomorrow and will make in the next games.”

Ancelotti’s comments indicate his change of position on Lunin and the possibility of a flexible approach to his No.1 slot similar to the 2013/14 season.

The veteran Italian coach played Diego Lopez in La Liga, and Iker Casillas in Copa del Rey and Champions League matches, with the latter two competitions won by Real Madrid.

The experiment was viewed as unorthodox at the time, due to Casillas’ standing at the club, but Ancelotti remains committed to his strength of man management in difficult situations.