‘Bit of a whinger’ – Barcelona squad believe that star defender exaggerates injury issues

Barcelona have suffered their fair share of injury issues this season, with both Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Gavi recovering from surgeries currently. Yet internally, they believe one of their most injury-prone players has a tendency to make the most of injuries.

According to Sport, the Barcelona dressing room say that Andreas Christensen is a ‘bit of a whinger’, and likes to make the most of any physical issues that befall him. They cite an incident against Atletico Madrid, where Xavi Hernandez lost his temper seeing Christensen on the floor, and asking ‘what’s happened now?’

The players joke that ‘you can’t look at him’ for fear that he may get injured. There is a feeling that he goes down too easily, and more often than not, it tends not to be an actual problem.

Earlier in the season, Xavi told the press that Christensen has been playing with pain throughout the season, and certainly he has managed his minutes over the course of the season. The Danish defender has made 15 appearances this season, just eight of which he has played the whole game in, well below the norm for a central defender. Injuries are one of the trickiest things for a footballer to deal with though, both physically and mentally, particularly for those that have suffered chronic issues.