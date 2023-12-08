Barcelona step away from Martin Zubimendi transfer race

Barcelona have reportedly opted against making a 2024 move for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi.

La Blaugrana have been linked with a swoop to sign the Spanish international, either in January or next summer, with Xavi viewing him as a possible long term ‘replacement’ for Sergio Busquets.

Despite the pressure over a potential exit, La Real have stood firm over Zubimendi’s future, with Imanol Alguacil hinting at the 24-year-old wanting to represent his hometown club in the Chamipions League.

Premier League giants Arsenal remain keen on Zubimendi with Mikel Arteta eyeing him as the missing piece in his midfield despite the obstacle of a €60m release clause.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim Barcelona are ready to change tact in their hunt for a new midfielder with Zubimendi’s profile not fitting into their plans.

Sporting Director Deco is rumoured to be looking at Premier League options, to bring in a more physical style to the Barcelona engine room, with Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes and Everton’s Amadou Onana on their radar.