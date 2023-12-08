Barcelona

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski could be close to 40 before ending career – ‘I feel very good’

Barcelona’s star striker Robert Lewandowski (35) has claimed that he could be playing until close to his 40th birthday if everything goes to plan. The Polish striker has been questioned at times since the World Cup, and has another year left on his contract, with an option for fourth.

Eight goals and four assists mean that Lewandowski is still their most productive player though, and he has complained that he has not had the chances he would have liked. Speaking to Club del Deportista, via Marca, Lewandowski is positive about both his personal and Barcelona’s trajectory.

“I feel very good, I know that everything has gone well, not only inside the club but also outside since I see how the fans support me. I feel like I’m in the right place at the right time. Last year or two years ago, when I was not here yet, I saw that there were many issues surrounding the club, but now I think we are going on the right path and the footballers can focus on the institution.”

Lewandowski is currently underperforming his expected goals (10.3) by 2.3 this season though, and with precocious 18-year-old Vitor Roque arriving in January, he will for the first time have some competition for his place.

“I don’t think about what I’ve already won or what I’ve already done. I still have that feeling and that passion inside me. I think I can still play football for three or four years, because physically I feel very good.”

If Lewandowski continues to play below his best, and Roque gets a fast start, Xavi Hernandez will have a tricky situation to manage. Lewandowski’s contract and status make him a difficult player to move on or bench, and he has been one of the team’s leaders since arrival. Yet the Blaugrana are not in a position to be leaving chances on the board either.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Robert Lewandowski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News