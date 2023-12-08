Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski could be close to 40 before ending career – ‘I feel very good’

Barcelona’s star striker Robert Lewandowski (35) has claimed that he could be playing until close to his 40th birthday if everything goes to plan. The Polish striker has been questioned at times since the World Cup, and has another year left on his contract, with an option for fourth.

Eight goals and four assists mean that Lewandowski is still their most productive player though, and he has complained that he has not had the chances he would have liked. Speaking to Club del Deportista, via Marca, Lewandowski is positive about both his personal and Barcelona’s trajectory.

“I feel very good, I know that everything has gone well, not only inside the club but also outside since I see how the fans support me. I feel like I’m in the right place at the right time. Last year or two years ago, when I was not here yet, I saw that there were many issues surrounding the club, but now I think we are going on the right path and the footballers can focus on the institution.”

"I know that we are Barcelona and everyone expects us not only to win, but also to score a lot of goals. At the beginning of the season, not everything was perfect and, of course, if we do not create a lot of chances, it is difficult score goals." Robert Lewandowski (CdD). pic.twitter.com/UziMms0F5N — Football España (@footballespana_) December 8, 2023

Lewandowski is currently underperforming his expected goals (10.3) by 2.3 this season though, and with precocious 18-year-old Vitor Roque arriving in January, he will for the first time have some competition for his place.

“I don’t think about what I’ve already won or what I’ve already done. I still have that feeling and that passion inside me. I think I can still play football for three or four years, because physically I feel very good.”

Lewandowski: "Lamine, Fermín and Balde? They have an incredible talent and, of course, they now feel that they are part of the club and the team. You have to find a good balance between protecting them and playing them, because it's not easy for them, since we are talking about… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 8, 2023

If Lewandowski continues to play below his best, and Roque gets a fast start, Xavi Hernandez will have a tricky situation to manage. Lewandowski’s contract and status make him a difficult player to move on or bench, and he has been one of the team’s leaders since arrival. Yet the Blaugrana are not in a position to be leaving chances on the board either.