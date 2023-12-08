Barcelona maintaining interest in Nigerian midfielder for next summer

Barcelona are looking at options ahead of the January transfer market, and it appears they may be tempted into the free agent market for the third year in a row. After the signings of Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie and Ilkay Gundogan, Barcelona are again looking towards England for cheaper alternatives, although this time in the Championship.

As per Sport, Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is still on their radar, after initial reports surfaced in September that he was on their shortlist. Currently playing for Leicester City, who lead the Championship, Ndidi has played just over half of their minutes this season, but reportedly was being tracked several seasons ago when he was at his best in the Premier League.

Sevilla and Juventus are thought to be in competition with the Blaugrana too. Los Nervionenses are looking to slash their wage bill again before next season, and bringing in Ndidi may allow them to make other sales.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that Deco was looking for a midfielder to screen the defence that could cover plenty of ground, rather than set the tempo with the ball, a brief that Ndidi would fit. However the three alternatives mentioned would likely require a healthy transfer budget, where as Ndidi would be much more in line with their current economy.