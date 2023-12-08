Barcelona announce goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has had successful back surgery

Barcelona have announced that all has gone to plan for German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, after he flew to Bordeaux for back surgery.

Ter Stegen, 31, had been suffering from chronic back pain in recent weeks, and after initially hoping that it would recede on its own, decided to undergo surgery. It has not been made clear by the club what the exact problem is, or how long he will be out. In fact, Catalan media have noted that very little information has been provided about his injury at all, or his recovery plan.

Previous diagnoses put ter Stegen’s recovery time between two and three months, but there is little certainty either. Ter Stegen is understandably taking the situation cautiously. Not only is he the leader and captain of this Barcelona, but also has a shot at playing for Germany in a major tournament for the first time – with the tournament on home soil too.